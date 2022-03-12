Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Europe decreased their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.68. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

