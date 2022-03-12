Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FULC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.75.

FULC stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $650.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 421.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

