Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) to Hold

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focused on designing, developing, and marketing products for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System(R), is the transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment for depressive disorder. Neuronetics, Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Shares of STIM opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $17.92.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $40,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,948 shares of company stock worth $165,469. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 29.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 26,594 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 880,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 150,212 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 1,228.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 24,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,144,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,334,000 after buying an additional 156,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

