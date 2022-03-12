Zacks Investment Research Lowers CRH (NYSE:CRH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.22.

CRH stock opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CRH has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2266 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in CRH by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after buying an additional 161,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

