Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sodexo SA is a service provider company. Its operating segment includes On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. On-site Services delvers onsite customizable services, such as foodservices, design of workplaces, sterilization of medical devices, reception and cleaning services to Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors and Education industries. Benefits & Rewards Services provides customizable services to business customers for engagement, recognition, work-life balance, travel and expense management, health and wellbeing. Personal & Home Services covers childcare services, designed to take care of the youngest children; concierge services, to enhance the development and well-being of the clients’ employees in the workplace; home care services for seniors and adults. Sodexo SA is based in France. “
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sodexo from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.
About Sodexo (Get Rating)
Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.
