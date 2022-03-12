Zacks Investment Research Lowers Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Velo3D from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

VLD opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Velo3D has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Velo3D will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

