Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NXE. TD Securities cut their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.05.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

