Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) to “Buy”

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is based in FOLSOM, Calif. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

PowerSchool stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.20. Sell-side analysts predict that PowerSchool will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in PowerSchool by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,333,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,036 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,438,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after buying an additional 500,512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,372,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after buying an additional 122,258 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after acquiring an additional 140,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

