Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gazprom is the world’s largest gas company basically focused on geological exploration, production, transmission, storage, processing and marketing of gas and other hydrocarbons. Gazprom’s mission is to provide effective and well-balanced gas supply to Russian customers and to safely implement long-term gas export contracts. Gazprom’s strategy is to acquire the leading position among the global energy companies by entering new markets, diversifying core business activities and ensuring reliable supplies. “

GZPFY stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Gazprom Neft PJSC provides oil and gas exploration services. The company operates through the following segments: Upstream; and Downstream. The Upstream segment (exploration and production) includes the following operations: exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and natural gas (including the results of joint ventures), and oil field services.

