Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given New €56.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from €92.00 ($100.00) to €56.00 ($60.87) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €96.50 ($104.89) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Zalando to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.88.

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.47. Zalando has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

