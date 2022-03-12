Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Up 372.0% in February

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 372.0% from the February 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Zalando stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75. Zalando has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $62.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €96.50 ($104.89) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zalando from €92.00 ($100.00) to €56.00 ($60.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

