Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $2.61

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.46. Zhihu shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 19,913 shares.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zhihu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.97.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83.
About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.
