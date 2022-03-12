Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $2.61

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.46. Zhihu shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 19,913 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zhihu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.97.

Get Zhihu alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zhihu by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zhihu by 947.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Zhihu by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.