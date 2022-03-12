Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Given New $208.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $232.00 to $208.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.78.

ZTS stock opened at $185.29 on Wednesday. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $150.68 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.41. The firm has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after purchasing an additional 529,974 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,381,000 after purchasing an additional 441,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,301,000 after purchasing an additional 159,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

