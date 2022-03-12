Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Cut to $208.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $232.00 to $208.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.78.

ZTS stock opened at $185.29 on Wednesday. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $150.68 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.41. The firm has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

