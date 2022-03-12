ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Trading Down 9.8%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.92 and last traded at $25.15. 34,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,454,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.62.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.