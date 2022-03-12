ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Trading Down 9.8%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.92 and last traded at $25.15. 34,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,454,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.62.
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63.
About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)
ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
