-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $0.05. Oceaneering International posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 24.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 161,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,572,000 after acquiring an additional 45,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 189.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 884,814 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 91.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

