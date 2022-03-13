$0.08 EPS Expected for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 143.77%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.06 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $299.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,111 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.