$0.08 EPS Expected for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.
BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 143.77%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.06 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $299.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,111 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.
