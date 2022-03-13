$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. Ecovyst reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECVT. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,521,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

ECVT opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

