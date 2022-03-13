-$0.17 EPS Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

AGRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

AGRX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 847,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a market cap of $31.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 126,015 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 210,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

