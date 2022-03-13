$0.33 EPS Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. Lattice Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.32.

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $700,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $262,837.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,957 shares of company stock worth $20,439,254. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.