$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.43. Nielsen posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NLSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

NYSE NLSN traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.51. 2,639,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,913. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Nielsen announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 58,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 33,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,159,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,953,000 after acquiring an additional 419,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

