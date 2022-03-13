$0.44 EPS Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) to post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Simmons First National reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter worth about $123,000. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.50. 553,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,568. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

