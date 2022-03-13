$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Terex posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of TEX stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.42. 747,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,288. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

