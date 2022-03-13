-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Chinook Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($3.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chinook Therapeutics.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

KDNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $47,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,609,630 shares of company stock worth $25,724,761 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 712.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,625 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 37.6% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 64,179 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 688,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDNY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 192,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,956. The firm has a market cap of $575.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

About Chinook Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.