-$1.00 EPS Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.00) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.43) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. iRobot posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 343.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $455.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.28 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. iRobot has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.18.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iRobot by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 97,659 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iRobot by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in iRobot by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iRobot by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

