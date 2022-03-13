$1.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. Ally Financial reported earnings of $2.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $8.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $578,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,151 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $168,454,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 852.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,192,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,795 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2,563.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,938,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,701 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,694 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

ALLY traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.38. 3,828,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

