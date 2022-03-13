$1.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. Ally Financial reported earnings of $2.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $8.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $578,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,151 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $168,454,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 852.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,192,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,795 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2,563.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,938,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,701 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,694 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

ALLY traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.38. 3,828,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.