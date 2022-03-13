100 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Purchased by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. HubSpot comprises 0.0% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in HubSpot by 14.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $565,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $19,775,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in HubSpot by 258.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.91.
NYSE HUBS opened at $414.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $489.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $650.50. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $398.70 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of -248.48 and a beta of 1.67.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
