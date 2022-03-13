103,641 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after buying an additional 13,595,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 792.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after buying an additional 4,781,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after buying an additional 1,678,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 9,915.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,230,000 after buying an additional 1,136,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,175,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

SOFI stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.85) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 46,223 shares of company stock worth $448,597. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

