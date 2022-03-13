1,194 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Purchased by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Dover by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Dover by 338.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dover by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,483,000 after acquiring an additional 59,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

NYSE:DOV opened at $150.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.26. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $132.46 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

