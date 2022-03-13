12,077 Shares in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 214.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after buying an additional 397,196 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 133,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on VOD. Argus lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

