1,513 Shares in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,130 shares of company stock valued at $642,161 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

NorthWestern stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

