1,513 Shares in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,130 shares of company stock valued at $642,161 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NorthWestern stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.35.
NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.
About NorthWestern (Get Rating)
NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NorthWestern (NWE)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.