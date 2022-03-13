1,738 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,738 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,276,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NetApp by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,347,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 860,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,239,000 after purchasing an additional 516,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,623 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP opened at $84.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.25. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.93 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.56.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

