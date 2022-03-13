17,614 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. 18,450,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,882,035. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

