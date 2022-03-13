2,115 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Purchased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.39. 410,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,706. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $119.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

