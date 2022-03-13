21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.23.
Several brokerages have commented on VNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.
VNET stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $693.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
21Vianet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
