21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.23.

Several brokerages have commented on VNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

VNET stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $693.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 447.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 94.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

