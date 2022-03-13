$26.82 Million in Sales Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $26.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $25.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $121.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.05 million to $149.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $154.99 million, with estimates ranging from $126.36 million to $211.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.17% and a negative net margin of 306.78%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCPH. Barclays downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jonestrading restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.56. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $48.27.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.