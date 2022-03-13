$30.40 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) will report $30.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.80 million. AxoGen reported sales of $31.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $138.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.70 million to $139.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $171.75 million, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $172.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

AxoGen stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.32. 488,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,222. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AxoGen by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AxoGen (Get Rating)

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.