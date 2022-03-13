$300.60 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) will report $300.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $309.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.60 million. Umpqua posted sales of $330.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on UMPQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 37,273.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,073,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth about $49,879,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Umpqua by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,660 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $22.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

