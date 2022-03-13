30,000 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in V.F. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,871,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in V.F. by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 59,241 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,035,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VFC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VFC opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.46. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

