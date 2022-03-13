300,000 Shares in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 5.11% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

VTHR opened at $189.52 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $179.02 and a 1-year high of $218.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.762 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

