32,235 Shares in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Bought by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Weatherford International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

WFRD stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.63). Analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFRD shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

