$332.66 Million in Sales Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) will report $332.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.97 million to $337.57 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $319.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million.

Several research analysts have commented on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,670,571.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,567. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.62. 330,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,473. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $69.34 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.96. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.