$36.64 Million in Sales Expected for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) will post $36.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.70 million and the lowest is $36.58 million. HomeTrust Bancshares reported sales of $36.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTBI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $50,406.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $190,991.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,676 shares of company stock valued at $485,330 over the last ninety days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBI stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.53. 29,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,926. The company has a market cap of $496.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

