3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Sells $74,200.00 in Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $87,240.00.

3D Systems stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 350.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 88.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 143.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

