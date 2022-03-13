3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $118.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $168.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MMM. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $140.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.19 and its 200 day moving average is $174.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

