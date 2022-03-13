4,254 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.80%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
