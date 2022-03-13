$47.60 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) will post $47.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. First Financial posted sales of $44.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $196.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.00 million to $197.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $208.40 million, with estimates ranging from $208.00 million to $208.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 27.27%.

THFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $721,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,224,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Financial by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Financial by 525.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THFF opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. First Financial has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $593.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.73.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

