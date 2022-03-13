$52.84 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) will post $52.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.10 million and the lowest is $52.41 million. Applied Optoelectronics reported sales of $49.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $231.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.76 million to $238.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $267.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAOI shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

AAOI stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $94.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 417.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 53,912 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics (Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.