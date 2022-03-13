6,400 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Acquired by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,910,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,524,000 after acquiring an additional 683,026 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 113,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 78,714 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,709.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 134,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 127,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,358,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,186. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $44.98.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 66.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

