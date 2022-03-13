650 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Acquired by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,941,000 after buying an additional 49,665 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.72.

Shares of PH stock traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.98. 1,002,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $268.51 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

